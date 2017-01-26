No activities against Indian interests in Sri Lanka, visiting Navy commander assures India

Jan 30, New Delhi: Commander of Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne, who is on a five-day official visit to India, has assured the giant neighbor that there will be no activities against Indian interests in the island's land or sea. "We assure the Indian government that nothing against India will happen in Sri Lankan land and waters around it," the Sri Lankan Navy chief has responded to media when asked about the docking of Chinese submarines at island's ports.

