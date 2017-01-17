New Zealand and Sri Lanka to consider...

New Zealand and Sri Lanka to consider free trade agreement

Yesterday

Jan 20 New Zealand and Sri Lanka will open diplomatic posts in each other's nations and are considering a free trade agreement, the Pacific country's trade minister said on Friday. New Zealand trade minister Todd McClay and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe instructed officials to consider a framework to boost economic ties, which could result in a free trade deal, McClay said in a statement after the two met this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Chicago, IL

