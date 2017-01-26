New Regional Consular Office of Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry opens in Jaffna
Jan 26, Jaffna: Following the vision of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, of enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery to the public, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs opened a Regional Consular Office on Thursday, 26 January in Jaffna. The Consular Office located at the District Secretariat in Jaffna, will provide a range of consular services to the public that were previously provided only through the Consular Office of the Foreign Ministry in Colombo, the Foreign Ministry said.
