New Regional Consular Office of Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry opens in Jaffna

Jan 26, Jaffna: Following the vision of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, of enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery to the public, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs opened a Regional Consular Office on Thursday, 26 January in Jaffna. The Consular Office located at the District Secretariat in Jaffna, will provide a range of consular services to the public that were previously provided only through the Consular Office of the Foreign Ministry in Colombo, the Foreign Ministry said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.