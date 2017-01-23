New envoys of four nations present credentials to Sri Lankan President
Jan 24, Colombo: Three new Ambassadors and a High Commissioner to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday at a ceremony held at the President's House in Colombo. The new diplomats assuming duties were: Ambassador of Mongolia, Gonchig Gangbold, Ambassador of Lithuania, Laimonas Talat-Kelpso, Ambassador of Panama, Sorvio Saul Sanudio Bethancourt and High Commissioner for India, Taranjith Singh Sandhu.
