New computerized system implemented to discharge merchant navy certificates

Jan 17, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena Tuesday implemented a new computerized system for the Continuous Discharge Certificates of merchant navy personnel. Accordingly these discharge certificates of merchant navy personnel issued after their registration at the Merchant Shipping Secretariat will be issued under a protected computerized system.

