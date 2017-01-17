Motor vehicle enthusiasts to gather a...

Motor vehicle enthusiasts to gather at Ceylon Motor Show 2017 - a showcase of the best of modern cars and classic vehicles in Sri Lanka Motor vehicle enthusiasts to gather at Ceylon Motor Show 2017 - a showcase of the best of modern cars and classic vehicles in Sri Lanka Jan 21, Colombo: Sri Lankan motor vehicle enthusiasts are in for a treat with the upcoming launch of the "Ceylon Motor Show 2017" sponsored by Sri Lanka Insurance Motor Plus, the island's largest platform for cutting edge and classic motor vehicles. The Motor Show kicks into gear at 5 pm on 27 January 2017 at the BMICH.

