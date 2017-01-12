MIC's Louise Thompson kept Ryan Libbe...

MIC's Louise Thompson kept Ryan Libbey a secret for months

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'I didn't want people judging me for moving on so quickly': MIC's Louise Thompson kept Ryan Libbey a secret for five months... and disapproves of pregnant Binky's baby daddy JP And Louise Thompson admitted she kept her relationship with Ryan a secret for five months to stop people judging her 'for moving on so quickly.' Speaking to this week's issue of OK! Magazine , the Made In Chelsea star, 26, also admitted that while she supported her pregnant co-star Binky Felstead, she didn't think her boyfriend JP 'is the guy for her'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,970 • Total comments across all topics: 277,977,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC