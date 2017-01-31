Men accused of human smuggling go on ...

Men accused of human smuggling go on trial

An RCMP emergency response team took control of a suspicious ship in B.C. waters Saturday after being alerted by its "security partners," Public Safety Minister Peter Van Loan said. The Canadian Forces and the Canada Border Services Agency accompanied police onto the ship, sailing under the name Ocean Lady, Van Loan said in a news release.

