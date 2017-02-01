Lynn, Klinger named in Aussie Twenty20 squad

Chris Lynn has been included in Australia's Twenty20 squad for the looming series against Sri Lanka despite still recovering from a neck injury, while Michael Klinger has earned an international call-up. Lynn, a dominant force in the Big Bash League for Brisbane Heat, has been named in the 13-man squad but will face further fitness tests ahead of the three-match series starting on February 17 in Melbourne.

