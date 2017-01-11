Louise Thompson poses in ANOTHER bikini after brother Sam's Instagram reveal
Take that, Sam! Louise Thompson defiantly poses in yet ANOTHER bikini in first swimsuit snap after brother's cheeky Instagram reveal Her artfully posed slew of bikini snaps in recent weeks has prompted her brother Sam to tease her mercilessly via Instagram, even revealing how she achieves the perfect 'selfie'. But a seemingly undeterred Louise Thompson posted yet more swimsuit snaps on Wednesday, showing off her slim physique in a bikini adorned with dollar bills and Mickey Mouse.
