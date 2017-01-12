Bikini-clad Louise Thompson frolics with boyfriend Ryan Libbey as their endless holiday continues... while brother Sam continues to mock her on social media Her brother Sam Thompson outdid himself with a hilarious video mocking her and her boyfriend Ryan Libbey as they prepare to finally return to the UK. But Louise Thompson, 26, paid no attention to her cheeky sibling as she soaked up the last few hours of her Sri Lankan getaway with her man on Thursday.

