John Keells Holdings files its first patent related to novel energy storage material

Jan 17, Colombo: Sri Lanka's diversified conglomerate, John Keells Holdings PLC filed its first patent jointly with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research - India, in the area of energy storage materials. This patent application was a result of a research project carried out in India at the National Metallurgical Lab based on an idea generated by the John Keells Research .

Chicago, IL

