Japanese Ambassador welcomes Sri Lankan JDS scholarship fellows

Jan 28, Colombo: The Government of Japan has extended the Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resources Development Scholarship Program since 2010 to train and develop the skills of young executive officers in the public sector, hoping them to become future national leaders and contribute to the national development of Sri Lanka, especially in formulating and implementing the national development plans. Through the JDS program, 90 public sector officials have been provided the opportunity to pursue a two-year master's degree in the fields of public policy and public finance, economics, business management, or environmental management at prominent universities in Japan.

Chicago, IL

