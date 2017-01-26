Japanese Ambassador welcomes Sri Lankan JDS scholarship fellows
Jan 28, Colombo: The Government of Japan has extended the Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resources Development Scholarship Program since 2010 to train and develop the skills of young executive officers in the public sector, hoping them to become future national leaders and contribute to the national development of Sri Lanka, especially in formulating and implementing the national development plans. Through the JDS program, 90 public sector officials have been provided the opportunity to pursue a two-year master's degree in the fields of public policy and public finance, economics, business management, or environmental management at prominent universities in Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC