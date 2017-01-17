International Commission of Jurists calls on Sri Lanka to implement...

Jan 21, Colombo: The International Commission of Jurists , an international non-governmental human rights organization has called on the Sri Lankan government to implement the recommendations made by the Consultation Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms. "The Sri Lankan government must deliver on the clear demand for justice from Sri Lankans nationwide by implementing the Consultation Task Force recommendations without further delay," the ICJ said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.