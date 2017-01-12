Institutional, personal policies need...

Institutional, personal policies need to be changed to move country forward - President

Jan 15, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena says that the unity government is moving forward strongly to build the country and changes in institutional and personal policies are needed to move the country forward. President Sirisena said the private sector as well as the state sector should undergo changes in policies when working towards development.

