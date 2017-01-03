Indian, Sri Lankan fishermen released...

Indian, Sri Lankan fishermen released from custody repatriated

Jan 10, Colombo: Fifty-one Indian and three Sri Lankan fishermen who were held in custody in each other's countries for violation of International Maritime Boundary Line and engaging in illegal fishing practices, were released from custody and repatriated to their respective countries today. The fishermen were released from the custody following a decision taken at the recent ministerial-level talks held in Colombo.

Chicago, IL

