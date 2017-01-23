Indian court orders center government to take measures to salvage 120 ...

Jan 25, Madurai: An Indian court has directed the central government of India to take appropriate measurers within two months to retrieve the Indian fishermen's boats seized by Sri Lanka Navy when the fishermen enter the island waters illegally for poaching. The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Secretary, Union Ministry of External Affairs to take appropriate steps within two months to retrieve the 120 fishing boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen from the Sri Lankan government.

