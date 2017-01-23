Indian court orders center government...

Indian court orders center government to take measures to salvage 120 ...

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 25, Madurai: An Indian court has directed the central government of India to take appropriate measurers within two months to retrieve the Indian fishermen's boats seized by Sri Lanka Navy when the fishermen enter the island waters illegally for poaching. The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Secretary, Union Ministry of External Affairs to take appropriate steps within two months to retrieve the 120 fishing boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen from the Sri Lankan government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,126 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC