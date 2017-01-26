Indian Coast Guard to help Sri Lanka tackle pollution
New Delhi, Jan 30 - The Indian Coast Guard on Monday decided to help the Sri Lankan Navy in tackling pollution as and when requested, said an official statement. This was decided at a meeting between Rajendra Singh, Director General, Indian Coast Guards and Vice Admiral R.C. Wijegunaratne, Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy, at the Coast Guard Headquarters here.
