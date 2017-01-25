Hopes fade for justice for dead, lost Sri Lankan journalists
" Activists and relatives say hope is fading fast for the new Sri Lankan government to act against the perpetrators in the killings and disappearances of journalists during the long civil war or the country's previous administration. President Maithripala Siriena campaigned on a promise of ending a culture of impunity before he defeated the incumbent Mahinda Rajapaksa in the January 2015 election.
