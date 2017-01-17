Heavy rainfall expected in Sri Lanka as over one million people affected by severe drought
Jan 21, Colombo: The Meteorology Department of Sri Lanka said today heavy rains could be expected at different parts of the country during next few days as authorities warned that the number of people affected by the severe drought could rise if the rains do not arrive soon. According to the Disaster Management Center 8 districts have been affected by the drought and 1,041,690 people of 251,310 families have been affected by the drought.
