Head inland to explore Sri Lanka's contemporary design

The Seema Malaka Buddhist Temple in Colombo was designed by architect Geoffrey Bawa, a local household name who also worked on the Sri Lankan Parliament building. On a trip along the southern coast of Sri Lanka, Dakshana Bascaramurty turns her attention inland, soaking up the country's historic architecture and postwar contemporary design The sun had not set so much as been swallowed by grey storm clouds one November evening in Galle Fort, along the southern coast of Sri Lanka.

Chicago, IL

