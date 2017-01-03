Government rejects JHU claim that 1 million Chinese have applied for visa to Sri Lanka
Jan 04, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government vehemently rejected a media statement made by the nationalist party Jathika Hela Urumaya claiming that one million Chinese nationals have applied for visa to come to the country, JHU Media Spokesman Nishantha Warnasinghe has said that one million Chinese visa applications had been received in relation to projects to be commenced in Hambantota. Addressing a media briefing today, Co-cabinet spokesman Minister Rajith Senaratne said the government has not received any such requests and there is no such condition in the agreements for the Chinese projects scheduled to start in Hambantota.
