Global Tamil Forum calls on the Sri L...

Global Tamil Forum calls on the Sri Lankan Government to...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 14, Colombo: The London-based Tamil Diaspora organization, the Global Tamil Forum welcoming the recommendations of the Consultation Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms released on January 3, 2017 has called on the Sri Lankan government to fully implement these recommendations. The diaspora organization congratulated the eleven-member panel headed by senior lawyer Manouri Muttetuwegama, who after exhaustive, countrywide consultations conducted over a year, have come up with a unanimous report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,554 • Total comments across all topics: 277,893,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC