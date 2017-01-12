Global Tamil Forum calls on the Sri Lankan Government to...
Jan 14, Colombo: The London-based Tamil Diaspora organization, the Global Tamil Forum welcoming the recommendations of the Consultation Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms released on January 3, 2017 has called on the Sri Lankan government to fully implement these recommendations. The diaspora organization congratulated the eleven-member panel headed by senior lawyer Manouri Muttetuwegama, who after exhaustive, countrywide consultations conducted over a year, have come up with a unanimous report.
