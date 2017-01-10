Former Sri Lankan President says he is not a backstabber, won't topple government while PM is away

Jan 05, Colombo: Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaksa says he is not a backstabber and will not topple the government while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is visiting Switzerland. The former president was responding to a statement made by the Prime Minister recently in response to Rajapaksa's assertion that he will topple the unity government in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.