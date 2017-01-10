Former Sri Lankan President says he is not a backstabber, won't topple government while PM is away
Jan 05, Colombo: Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaksa says he is not a backstabber and will not topple the government while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is visiting Switzerland. The former president was responding to a statement made by the Prime Minister recently in response to Rajapaksa's assertion that he will topple the unity government in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec 26
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC