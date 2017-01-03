Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa explains his position on Hambantota Port deal
Jan 10, Colombo: Sri Lanka's former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who built his namesake port in Hambantota with a Chinese loan of US$ 1.4 billion, today said he wishes to explain his position, to the public, on the current government's deal with a Chinese company to transfer 80 percent stake of the port. Issuing a media release today, the former President said the new government made some unwise decisions disregarding the management contract for the Hambantota container terminal entered into by his government with China Harbour Co and China Merchant Co.
