Former Chief Minister Pillayan further remanded over Tamil MP's murder

Jan 23, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today extended the remand of the former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department of police over the killing of a Tamil parliamentarian. Batticaloa District Judge MI Muhaideen remanded the former Chief Minister and three other suspects until the 6th of February when the case was taken up for hearing today.

