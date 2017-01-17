European Investment Bank provides Sri...

European Investment Bank provides Sri Lanka Euro 50 million loan to...

Jan 23, Colombo: The European Investment Bank will provide EUR 50 million to support improvement and expansion of sewage networks across the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, the long-term lending institution of the European Union confirmed today in a statement. The new loan will help Colombo Municipal Council to achieve its goal of providing full sanitation coverage to benefit people living and working in the greater Colombo area.

Chicago, IL

