European Court orders Switzerland to compensate deported ex- LTTE member to Sri Lanka

Strasbourg [France], Jan. 28 : The European Court of Human Rights has ordered Switzerland to pay EUR 30,000 to a Sri Lankan Tamil national who was deported from Switzerland and subsequently arrested and allegedly beaten in Colombo. In a judgement issued on Thursday, the court held that Swiss authorities failed to adequately consider risk of ill-treatment before deporting the Sri Lankan Tamil national.

