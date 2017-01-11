European Commission proposes tariff d...

European Commission proposes tariff deal to Sri Lanka

Colombo: The European Commission on Wednesday proposed restoring tariff concessions for imports from Sri Lanka after scrapping them for seven years, as the new government pledged to improve human rights. The executive body of the 28-member European Union said it proposed to lift import duties on goods from the island in exchange for its commitment to rights and good governance.

