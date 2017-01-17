EU reiterates implementation of 27 international conventions only...

Jan 18, Colombo: The European Union has reiterated that implementation of 27 international conventions by the Sri Lankan government was the only criteria for the European Commission to recommend restoring the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus tariff concession to Sri Lanka. "The European Union wishes to reiterate that the ratification and implementation of 27 international conventions signed by a succession of Sri Lankan governments, are the only criteria on which the Government of Sri Lanka's application to rejoin the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus is assessed," a release issued by the European Union said.

