estimates 17,000 - 22,000 online freelancers in Sri Lanka

Estimating number of online freelancers tough task, freelancer sites Fiverr, Freelancer and Upwork sites do not share this number by country, in particularly for a small country like Sri Lanka tracing the number of freelancers is very difficult. We wanted to study, the extent to which the online freelancing /Microwork can lead to inclusive growth benefiting underemployed youth, women and previously-excluded person.

Chicago, IL

