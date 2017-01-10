Elgar scores 55 as South Africa extends lead over Sri Lanka
" Dean Elgar added a fifty to the century he scored in the first innings as South Africa extended its lead over Sri Lanka on Wednesday in the second test on Day 3 at Newlands. Although Suranga Lakmal picked up three wickets in the morning session and Rangana Herath claimed another, South Africa reached lunch on 136-4 to gain an overall lead of 418.
