EC proposes enhanced market access for Sri Lanka

The European Commission has proposed that a significant part of the remaining import duties on Sri Lankan products should be removed by the European Union in exchange for the country 's commitment to ratify and effectively implement 27 international conventions on human rights, labour conditions, protection of the environment and good governance. "These one-way trade preferences would consist of the full removal of duties on 66 per cent of tariff lines, covering a wide array of products including textiles," the Commission said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

