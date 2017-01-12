Drone camera hits pinnacle of Ruwanweli Maha Seya in Anuradhapura
Jan 15, Colombo: Sri Lanka Police say that a drone fitted with a camera has hit the pinnacle of Ruwanweli Maha Seya in Anuradhapura during an illegal shooting of the historic Stupa. The Police have arrested the person who used the Drone Camera and seized the equipment.
