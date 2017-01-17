Diminishing audience prompts U.S. to close the VOA station in Sri Lanka

Jan 19, Colombo: The United States Embassy in Colombo says the diminishing audience for shortwave broadcasts prompted the decision to close the Voice of America Station in Iranawila, Sri Lanka. Issuing a statement, the Embassy said the land where the station is located was leased from, and is being returned to, the Government of Sri Lanka with the improvements made to the property by the U.S. government during the time of the station's operation.

