Court suspends 16 bank accounts of fo...

Court suspends 16 bank accounts of former Sri Lankan envoy to Russia accused of financial fraud

Jan 04, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today ordered to suspend the transactions of 16 bank accounts of former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga, who is charged with financial fraud. Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today suspended the 16 bank accounts of Udayanga Weeratunga over the inquiry conducted into the huge financial loss caused to the Government in the purchase of Ukraine-built MIG-27 aircraft in 2005.

Chicago, IL

