Chinese New Year celebrations in Colombo next month

Jan 25, Colombo: The Chinese Embassy in Colombo in collaboration with Sri Lankan institutions will organize the Happy Chinese New Year celebration 2017 in Colombo in February, while the two countries are marking a historical landmark of their Diplomatic Relations, the Government Information Department announced. This year's Chinese New Year celebration coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and China and the 65th anniversary of signing of Rice - Rubber Pact.

