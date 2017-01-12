Budapest Bank's CEO to step down, to move to Raiffeisen Bank Hungary
Jan 11 State-owned Budapest Bank's chief executive Gyorgy Zolnai is to step down, to take over at Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's Hungarian subsidiary from May, the lenders said on Wednesday. The move comes as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is looking to privatise Budapest Bank, the country's ninth-largest bank by assets, with Economy Minister Mihaly Varga having said the bank could be sold in the first half of 2017.
