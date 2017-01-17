B.C. jury set to begin deliberations ...

B.C. jury set to begin deliberations Thursday for accused human smugglers

A jury in Vancouver is expected to begin deliberations on Thursday in the case of four men accused of smuggling hundreds of Tamil migrants into Canada. Justice William Ehrcke of the Supreme Court of British Columbia has finished summarizing the evidence presented during the three-month trial.

Chicago, IL

