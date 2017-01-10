10 Indian fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy1 hour ago

10 Indian fishermen apprehended by Sr...

Neduntheevu, Jan 5: 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy near Neduntheevu in Palk Strait in Sri Lanka. The Tamil Nadu fishermen have been taken to Jaffna Camp for further investigation.

