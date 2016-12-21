World's tallest Christmas tree in Sri Lanka ready to be lit up on Christmas Eve
Dec 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka has completed the construction of the World's tallest artificial Christmas tree despite building delays and the tree will be ceremonially unveiled this evening. The 57-meter tree on the seaside promenade of Galle Face Green in capital Colombo along with a six-meter Santa and a 12-metre sleigh will be lit with 600,000 colored LED bulbs, according to an organizer.
