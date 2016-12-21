Work on Volkswagen assembly plant in Sri Lanka to begin on January 3
Dec 30, Colombo: Work on the Volkswagen vehicle assembly plant to be established in Kuliyapitiya area will commence on the 3rd January under the patronage of the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Kurunegala district United National Party parliamentarian Nalin Bandara said. In addition, a large manufacturing plant will be opened in Horana with the collaboration of local and Italian investors.
