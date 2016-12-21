War Crimes in Allepo: Sri Lanka Yesterday, Syria Today - TGTE
The brutal war crimes committed in recent days against residents of Allepo, Syria by Russian and Syrian government forces are painfully reminscent of the genocide of Eelam Tamils carried out by the Sri Lankan regime in 2009. And this time too the international community has abjectly failed to protect the lives of innocent civilians and uphold global conventions and rule of law in any manner.
