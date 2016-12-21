Visiting Chinese medical team complet...

Visiting Chinese medical team completes 503 cataract surgeries in Sri Lanka

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Colombo Page

Dec 23, Colombo: A visiting Chinese medical team has successfully completed 503 cataract surgeries in Sri Lanka as part of their first overseas charitable mission. During the one-month operation from November 20, the Chinese doctors have conducted cataract surgeries for 503 low income Sri Lankan patients, helping them successfully recover their eyesight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
News Sri Lanka: Recent books on regions of Tamil Eelam (Nov '14) Sep '15 CrimeaRiver 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,654

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC