Visiting Chinese medical team completes 503 cataract surgeries in Sri Lanka
Dec 23, Colombo: A visiting Chinese medical team has successfully completed 503 cataract surgeries in Sri Lanka as part of their first overseas charitable mission. During the one-month operation from November 20, the Chinese doctors have conducted cataract surgeries for 503 low income Sri Lankan patients, helping them successfully recover their eyesight.
