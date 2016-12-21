Two Sri Lankan nationals arrested at airport in Kolkata with fake passports
Dec 29, Colombo: Kolkata police have arrested two Sri Lankan nationals at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport with fake Indian passports on Thursday. The two accused, identified as Suresh Karani and Jebanesam Ramerswani, had reportedly come to India illegally from Sri Lanka around 10 years ago and were operating with fake documents since then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec 26
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC