Two Sri Lankan nationals arrested at ...

Two Sri Lankan nationals arrested at airport in Kolkata with fake passports

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Dec 29, Colombo: Kolkata police have arrested two Sri Lankan nationals at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport with fake Indian passports on Thursday. The two accused, identified as Suresh Karani and Jebanesam Ramerswani, had reportedly come to India illegally from Sri Lanka around 10 years ago and were operating with fake documents since then.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,425,026

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC