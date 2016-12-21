Two Sri Lankan nationals arrested at airport in Kolkata with fake passports

Dec 29, Colombo: Kolkata police have arrested two Sri Lankan nationals at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport with fake Indian passports on Thursday. The two accused, identified as Suresh Karani and Jebanesam Ramerswani, had reportedly come to India illegally from Sri Lanka around 10 years ago and were operating with fake documents since then.

