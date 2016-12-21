Tupac's 'Hail Mary' printed on Sri La...

Tupac's 'Hail Mary' printed on Sri Lankan church booklet by mistake

21 hrs ago

A church in Sri Lanka printed Tupac's "Hail Marry" lyrics on a booklet for a Christmas carol instead of the common Christian prayer. A church in Sri Lanka printed Tupac's "Hail Marry" lyrics on a booklet for a Christmas carol instead of the common Christian prayer.

