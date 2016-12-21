Tamil Nadu Chief Minister wants India to send a 'firm' message to Sri Lanka on fishermen issue

Dec 21, Chennai: Following the footsteps of his predecessor, the new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has once again written to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to secure the immediate release of the Tamil Nadu fishermen detained in Sri Lanka for illegally poaching in island's waters. Writing to Prime Minister Modi following the arrest of seven Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka Navy on Tuesday, Panneerselvam said It is unfortunate that the apprehension of fishermen continues unabated despite Indo-Sri Lankan fishermen level talks and Inter-Ministerial talks being held from time to time.

