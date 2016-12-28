Stratford resident receives human rights award
At the recent celebration of Human Rights Day and the 40th anniversary of the P.E.I. Human Rights Commission, commission chairman John Rogers presented the Award for the Advancement of Human Rights to Thilak Tennekone of Stratford. Thanks, in part, to Thilak's efforts to make the province more inclusive, the Island's Sri Lankan community and other diverse ethnic communities have grown.
