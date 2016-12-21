Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapaksa opposes land for Chinese investment

Sri Lanka's former leader Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday criticised a government plan to grant 15,000 acres for Chinese investment in his constituency, saying it will deprive people of agricultural land. Sri Lanka's former President Mahinda Rajapaksa waves at his supporters at the end of the five-day protest march from Kandy about 116 km to Colombo, in Sri Lanka, August 1, 2016.

