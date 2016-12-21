Sri Lanka's influential ex-leader opposes land for Chinese investment

Dec 29 Sri Lanka's former leader Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday criticised a government plan to grant 15,000 acres for Chinese investment in his constituency, saying it will deprive people of agricultural land. Rajapaksa, chided by the West and India for his close relations with China during his rule, is now agitating against President Maithripala Sirisena government's moves to attract investment as he seeks to rally support under a new party.

